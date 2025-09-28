Russia pounds Kyiv, other Ukrainian regions in mass drone and missile attack

Ukraine’s military announced that Russia launched 595 drones and 48 missiles overnight and its air defences shot down 568 drones and 43 missiles. It added that the main target of the strike was the capital Kyiv.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated the attack, which lasted more than 12 hours, damaged a cardiology clinic, factories and residential buildings.

Russia’s defence ministry said on Sunday it had carried out a “massive” attack on Ukraine using long-range air and sea-based weapons and drones to target military infrastructure, including airfields. Moscow has denied targeting civilians in its war against Ukraine, although thousands have been killed and residential areas extensively damaged by its attacks. Zelensky again urged the international community to act decisively to cut off Russia’s energy revenues that fund its invasion. Ukraine has so far failed to convince U.S. President Donald Trump to impose punitive sanctions on Moscow. “The time for decisive action is long overdue, and we count on a strong response from the United States, Europe, the G7, and the G20,” he said on the Telegram messaging app.

Attacks on such a scale have stretched Ukraine’s limited air defences throughout 2025. Zelensky stated on Saturday an additional Patriot missile system from Israel had been deployed and he expected two more to arrive this autumn.