Russia launches massive overnight attack on Ukraine with over 740 drones

Moscow used 728 Shahed-type drones and decoys, seven Iskander cruise missiles and six aeroballistic Kinzhal missiles, mostly targeting the city of Lutsk in western Ukraine, less than 100 kilometres from the Polish border.

Ukraine Air Forces reported that 296 Shahed-type drones were shot down, while 415 were jammed by electronic warfare. Ukrainian air defence troops also intercepted all seven Iskander cruise missiles.

However, six Kinzhal missiles managed to bypass Ukraine’s air defences amid a shortage of US-supplied Patriot missile systems and relevant interceptor missiles.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this Moscow’s attack speaks volumes as it “comes precisely at a time when so many efforts have been made to achieve peace, to establish a ceasefire, and yet only Russia continues to rebuff them all”.

“This is yet another proof of the need for sanctions – biting sanctions against oil, which has been fueling Moscow’s war machine with money for over three years of the war”.

Ukraine’s partners know how to apply pressure “in a way that will force Russia to think about ending the war, not launching new strikes”, Ukraine’s president added.

Kyiv has also repeatedly called on its partners to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence by supplying “life-saving” Patriot systems and relevant interceptor missiles.

US President Donald Trump reportedly resumed the US supply to Ukraine after a brief suspension earlier this month.

According to media reports, Trump promised to send 10 Patriot interceptors to Ukraine – a smaller number than had been paused previously while en route to the country.

Trump also reportedly suggested that Germany sell one of its Patriot batteries to Ukraine, according to the media reports. Allegedly, the costs could be split between the US and Europe.