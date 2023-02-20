Monday, February 20, 2023
Russia says language of threat not working with Iran

By IFP Media Wire
Iran and EU Flags

The language of threat doesn’t work with the Iranian government, the Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna said in reaction to EU's Foreign Policy Chief Joseph Borrell's anti-Tehran remarks.

“Sounds like an ultimatum. This is called the EU diplomacy nowadays. Brussels doesn’t understand that such language doesn’t work with the authorities of Iran,” Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted on Monday in reaction to Borrell’s anti-Tehran comment.

Referring to his telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, Borrell repeated baseless accusations against Tehran.

This comes as Iran and Russia have always rejected unfounded allegations leveled by Europeans that Tehran supplied Moscow with assistance in the war in Ukraine.

