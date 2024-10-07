Russia claims Kursk attack cost Ukraine 20,000 soldiers

The total number of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the fighting in the Russian border region has exceeded 20,800, the ministry claimed. Kiev has also lost over 130 tanks, 66 infantry fighting vehicles, and almost 100 armored personnel carriers during the operation, which was launched in early August, according to the Russian military’s estimates.

Ukrainian officials have stated that the main goals of the attack were to sway public opinion in Russia and gain a better position for eventual peace talks with Moscow. Ukrainian troops made some initial progress in the early days of August but were quickly contained. Russian troops have been gradually pushing the invading force away from the region ever since.

Since the start of the incursion nearly two months ago, the Russian military has won back more than a dozen settlements. Moscow said it has not ruled out negotiations with Kiev, but that talks can only begin after all Ukrainian troops have left Russian territory.

Earlier this week, the head of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), Aleksandr Bortnikov, stated that Ukraine’s Kursk “foray” has failed, adding that the operation did not distract Moscow from its offensive in Donbass, where its troops have been steadily gaining ground since February.

The Russian military has regularly published videos showing Ukrainian hardware, including Western-supplied heavy armor, being destroyed as Russian territory is reclaimed.