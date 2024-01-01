Russia not to back down: Putin

“We have proven time and time again that we can solve even the most difficult problems, and we will never back down, because there is no such force that can divide us, makes us forget the memory and faith of our fathers, to stop our development,” the head of state stated.

Putin called the best guarantee of the country’s future the fact that Russians are together.

“We are one country, one big family. We will ensure the confident development of the Fatherland, the well-being of our citizens, we will become even stronger. We are together. And this is the most reliable guarantee of the future of Russia,” Putin said.

“Happy holiday to you, my dear ones, happy new year 2024! Congratulations on the holiday, my dear ones, happy new year 2024!” he added.

The president noted that the New Year is always about bright hopes and a sincere desire to please loved ones.

“The coming 2024 has been declared the Year of the Family in our country, and a real large family is, of course, one where children grow up, where attention, warmth and care for parents, love and respect for each other prevail,” he continued.

The president wished all Russian families all the best, noting that the history of each family “makes up the history of our huge, beautiful and beloved Motherland”.

“Its destiny is determined by all of us, the multinational people of Russia.”

In his New Year’s address, the head of state said words of gratitude to the participants in the special military operation.

“Today I would like to address our military personnel, everyone who is in combat duty, at the forefront of the fight for truth and justice. You are our heroes – our hearts are with you. We are proud of you, we admire your courage,” he added.

“I know that now you feel the love of your closest, dearest people, the powerful, sincere support of millions of Russian citizens, the support of the entire people,” the president continued.