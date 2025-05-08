The pause in fighting, set to last until midnight on May 10–11, has been described as a humanitarian gesture marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany. The Kremlin announced the ceasefire also aims to create space for direct peace talks with Ukraine, without preconditions.

”Yes, this is an initiative by the Russian side, by President Putin. It remains in force,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Wednesday, stressing that Moscow is committed to honoring the truce despite Ukraine’s record-breaking drone assault ahead of its start.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has refused to back the ceasefire, denouncing it as an “attempt at manipulation” and accusing Russia of using humanitarian overtures to gain a tactical advantage.

Kiev has recently intensified its drone campaign, with high-ranking Russian diplomat Rodion Miroshnik stating that Ukrainian UAV strikes over the past week have caused a record number of civilian casualties — 15 killed and 142 injured.

Earlier in the week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Zelensky of engaging in “classic terrorist behavior” by threatening civilians in Russia while soliciting additional funding from Western donors.

Peskov condemned the continued attacks, accusing the “Kiev regime” of revealing “its essence and inclination toward terrorist actions.” He noted that Russia’s special services and military are taking all necessary measures to ensure that Victory Day events proceed safely across the country.

Despite calls from some lawmakers for an “asymmetrical” response to the drone strikes, the Kremlin has reiterated its positio.n

“All instructions have been given, there are no new elements here,” Peskov stated when asked about potential retaliation during the ceasefire window.

Victory Day, celebrated on May 9, commemorates the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945 and remains one of the most significant public holidays in Russia.