Record Russian drone, missile attack kills at least 3, injures dozens in Ukraine

In Kyiv, a woman and her newborn child were killed and 20 people were injured, according to local officials.

The death toll rose to three as of 12:50 pm local time, Tymur Tkachenko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported. Tkachenko did not provide further details.

Multiple Ukrainian regions, as well as the capital, came under attack. The overnight strikes damaged multiple residential buildings and civilian infrastructure, causing power outages in some regions, and struck the Cabinet of Ministers building in central Kyiv.

Ukraine’s Air Force announced that Russia launched 810 Shahed-type drones during the attack, making it the largest such attack of the full-scale invasion. Thirteen cruise and ballistic missiles were also launched.

