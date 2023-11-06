Raisi to Pope: Israel committing ‘biggest genocide of century’ by killing thousands of Palestinians

Raisi made the remark in a phone call with the leader of the Catholic Church Pope Francis on Sunday.

Iran’s president said, “The horrendous and unprecedented crimes of the usurper Zionist regime in martyring nearly 10,000 people, including 4,000 children and 2,500 women [in Gaza], is the biggest genocide of the century.”

He then slammed those countries that support Israel’s crimes despite the global outcry against them, stating, “What response can the countries supporting this regime give to the people of the world in the face of such shocking crimes?”

Israel waged a bloody war on the blockaded Gaza Strip on October 7 after the Gaza-based Palestinian resistance groups launched Operation al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity.

The death toll from Israel’s genocidal attacks has exceeded 9,800, while more than 26,000 people, mostly women, children and the elderly, have been wounded.

It has also imposed a complete siege on the coastal territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, medicines, and water to more than two million Palestinians living there.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian president described “the Zionists’ crimes against the oppressed women and children of Gaza, including its attacks on al-Mamadani Hospital and the Jabalia refugee camp, as clear examples of crimes against humanity.

Referring to a report released by international institutions, which have called Israel an apartheid regime, Raisi added, “The bombing of the Gaza church and the destruction of this historical heritage of the Palestinian nation is an example of apartheid practices not only against Palestinian Muslims, but also against other divine religions, which was carried out with the support of the United States and a number of European countries.”

Stressing that “today, supporting the oppressed people of Palestine is in line with the teachings of all Abrahamic religions, including Christians”, the Iranian President appreciated the position taken by Pope Francis on the necessity of enforcing an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Raisi then urged Pope Francis to remind the Western supporters of Israel to speed up efforts aimed at stopping the regime’s crimes.

The Iranian president also called for the use of all diplomatic capacities to immediately stop the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip and send humanitarian aid there.

Pope Francis, for his part, appreciated the Iranian president’s positions in support of the oppressed people of Palestine.

Emphasizing the need to stop Israel’s brutal attacks on Gaza and establish a ceasefire there, the Pope said, “As the leader of the world’s Catholics, I will do everything in my power to stop these attacks and prevent more women and children from becoming victims in Gaza.”