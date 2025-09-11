Media WireMiddle East

Qatar seeks ‘collective response’ to Israeli military attack

By IFP Media Wire
Qatar Foreign Minister Mohammad bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani

Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani has stressed that there must be a “collective response” to Israel’s attack on Doha, as Arab leaders rushed to the Persian Gulf nation to express solidarity.

“There is a response that will happen from the region. This response is currently under consultation and discussion with other partners in the region,” he told US media outlet CNN on Wednesday, adding that “the entire Gulf region is at risk”.

“We are hoping for something meaningful that deters Israel from continuing this bullying,” Sheikh Mohammed added, accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of leading the region into “chaos”.

The Israeli military targeted Hamas leaders in Doha on Tuesday as they were meeting to discuss the latest Gaza ceasefire proposal put forth by US President Donald Trump. At least seven people were killed in the attack, but Hamas said its leadership survived the assassination bid. Qatar says two of its security officers were killed in the attack that has drawn global condemnation.

