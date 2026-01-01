Media WireEurope

Putin says Russia will prevail in Ukraine in New Year address

Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his New Year’s Eve address on Wednesday that Russia believes it will prevail in Ukraine, where Moscow has been conducting a military offensive for nearly four years.

Putin’s traditional speech was first aired in the far-eastern Kamchatka peninsula — the first Russian region to enter 2026.

He called on Russians to “support our heroes” fighting in Ukraine, saying: “We believe in you and our victory.”

He wished a happy New Year to “fighters and commanders” in Ukraine and stated: “Millions of people across Russia, trust me, are thinking of you.”

The conflict in Ukraine has had a huge human cost — with military deaths on both sides believed to be in the tens, or even hundreds, of thousands.

December 31 marks the 26th anniversary of Putin coming to power.

He became president of Russia on New Year’s Eve 1999, when Boris Yeltsin stepped down.

The televised New Year’s Eve speech, which continues a tradition started by Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev, is a holiday staple in Russia and watched in millions of households.

It is aired on state TV just before midnight in each of Russia’s 11 time zones.

 

