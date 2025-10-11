Putin says Russia to unveil new weapon soon

Speaking on Friday at a press conference in Tajikistan’s capital, Dushanbe, Putin said: “I think we will have the opportunity in the near future to break some news about a new weapon that we announced a long time ago.”

The Russian president added that the novel system “is undergoing tests [which] are proceeding successfully.”

When asked about the prospect of extending the New START arms-control treaty, which puts a cap on American and Russian strategic offensive weapons, and is set to expire on February 5, 2026, Putin expressed optimism, saying there is still enough time to prolong the accord, “as long as there is goodwill” on the part of Washington.

In any case, Russia feels secure given the “novelty” of its nuclear deterrent and its constant improvement, the president stressed, describing the level of sophistication of the country’s nuclear arsenal as unsurpassed anywhere else in the world.

He also stated that a “certain arms race is underway” in the world, with some nations considering nuclear tests to ensure their arsenals are up to scratch. Should such trials take place, Moscow would carry out its own, Putin clarified.

Commenting on the prospects of US long-range Tomahawk missiles being supplied to Ukraine, Putin noted that “our response would be the strengthening of the Russian Federation’s air defenses.”

Last week, the Russian president warned that should US President Donald Trump agree to provide Kiev with Tomahawks, which cost an estimated $1.3 million each and have a range of 2,500km (1,550 miles), relations between the US and Russia would be severely damaged, negating the “positive tendencies” of recent months.