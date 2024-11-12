Putin hopes to recapture lost territory in Kursk before Trump’s inauguration: Report

A British defense intelligence assessment, seen by The Telegraph, warns that Russia is likely to intensify kamikaze drone attacks on Ukrainian positions, using new launch sites near the border.

In a bid to regain control, Russia has deployed 50,000 troops, including soldiers from North Korea, to the Kursk region. Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that as”tens of thousands of enemy soldiers from the best Russian shock units” are aiming to push Ukrainian forces out of the Russian enclave, raising concerns of a significant escalation in the war.

US media reports suggest that Trump spoke with Putin after the presidential election, cautioning the Russian leader against escalating the war, particularly with the addition of North Korean troops and supplies to the Russian military effort.

The Kremlin’s actions may also signal an attempt to build momentum for a larger offensive into Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy Oblast. Ukrainian analysts noted that Russia has already reclaimed roughly half of the territory it lost in its Kursk incursion which began in early August.

In a show of solidarity, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris to discuss Ukraine’s defense strategy. Downing Street confirmed that both nations are working to position Ukraine strongly as it faces the challenges of winter.

Western diplomats are cautioning that Putin may be acting swiftly to capture territory before Trump assumes office, hoping to gain leverage in future peace negotiations. While the Kremlin has denied reports of a conversation between Trump and Putin, US media outlets have confirmed that the two leaders spoke, with Putin congratulating Trump on his election win and calling him “courageous”.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has cautiously welcomed Trump’s victory, urging the incoming president to maintain military support for Ukraine in the coming months.