Putin refutes ceasefire ultimatum proposed by European leaders, Ukraine

Russia is inviting Ukraine to engage in direct talks in Istanbul beginning May 15, Putin said in a press conference marking the end of Moscow’s Victory Day celebrations.

“Russia is ready for negotiations without any preconditions,” Putin stated.

There have been no direct talks between Russia and Ukraine since shortly after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Putin notably did not announce an extension of the three-day truce or agree to Ukraine and Europe’s proposal for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire. Such an agreement could be negotiated during the Istanbul talks, he added.

Putin unilaterally declared a temporary ceasefire in honor of Victory Day — which Russia observes on May 9 — from midnight May 8 until midnight on May 11. Despite the three-day truce, Russian attacks against Ukrainian civilians and combat operations on the front line continued.

During his remarks, Putin accused Ukraine of escalating attacks against Russia in the days leading up to the Victory Day “truce” and of violating the three-day ceasefire multiple times, including by launching five cross-border incursions into Kursk and Belgorod oblasts.

These incursions held “no military significance,” he claimed.

Putin also stressed that he looks forward to “restoring relations with European states,” despite their “anti-Russian rhetoric” and delivery of “ultimatums” to Moscow.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders on May 10 demanded that Russia agree to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire starting on May 12. The proposal is backed by U.S. President Donald Trump. If Russia refuses the proposal, Europe and the U.S. are threatening to respond with increased sanctions.

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Russia needs to “think about” the ceasefire proposal and is “resistant to any kinds of pressure.”

Putin did not agree to the 30-day ceasefire, instead inviting Ukraine to direct talks and accusing Kyiv of ceasefire violations. In April, at the end of Russia’s three-day “Easter truce,” Putin also refused to extend the ceasefire and instead said he was open to direct talks with Ukraine.