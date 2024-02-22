Pro-gov’t daily rejects ‘electoral silence’ criticism against Iran president

In an article on Thursday, Iran wrote, “The accusation of ‘electoral silence’ on the part of the government and the president is one of the tricks that can only be found in the bag of tricks of the deniers of the reality; those who try to pass off their delusions as political analysis and draw attention in this way.”

The daily argued, “The facts and the evidence show that the government and the head of the government have not remained silent about the elections and an inclusive participation, but… are implementing all their executive power and political capacity for the election to fulfill their legal role.”

The parliamentary and Assembly of Experts elections are to be held on March 1 while the Guardian Council has disqualified many candidates for the polls, majority of them reformist hopefuls, including former reformist-leaning moderate president Hassan Rouhani.

After being barred from running in the polls, Rouhani said for the first time since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, both the ruling government and the people are showing widespread apathy towards the vote, explaining that a high turnout would put an end to the incumbent administration.

Analysts have warned that the tightening of the noose by the vetting body will lead to an overarching apathy and a rift between the ruling establishment and the nation.