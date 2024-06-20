Presidential hopeful raps Iran’s handling of Ukraine conflict, economic sanctions

He claimed that Iran has borne significant costs due to the Ukraine crisis without reaping any benefits.

In his tweet, Pourmohammadi highlighted the severe impact of sanctions on Iran’s financial transactions, stating, “For about 10 years, financial transfers have been impossible in the country. Out of 204 countries, we are among the three on the blacklist. This issue must be resolved with strength.”

Pourmohammadi further elaborated on the critical challenges facing the country, mentioning difficulties in importing essential goods and medicine, which he described as “very dangerous.”

He emphasized the necessity of addressing the sanctions, noting that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, was only a step towards easing sanction pressures and did not fully secure Iran’s rights.

He drew an analogy between diplomacy and military action, stating, “A soldier on the front lines must be assured that they will not be attacked from behind. When a diplomatic soldier enters the field but is undermined from behind, their morale and motivation are lost. National will and consensus must support diplomatic policies.”

Pourmohammadi’s comments come amid accusations that Iran has supplied drones to Russia for use against Ukraine, a claim that Iran has consistently denied.