President Aoun: Israel should withdraw from Lebanon by deadline

“The continued Israeli violations on land and in the air, especially in terms of blowing up houses and destroying border villages, completely contradicts what was stated in the ceasefire agreement and is considered a continuation of the violation of Lebanese sovereignty and the will of the international community,” President Joseph Aoun’s office said on Saturday after his meeting with Antonio Guterres in Beirut.

Guterres has stated he will “exert utmost efforts” to ensure the “secure” withdrawal of the forces within the January 26 deadline set by the agreement reached on November 27.

Guterres added a “more hopeful future” awaited Lebanon under Aoun’s leadership in which the country could become stable and a hub in the Middle East.

Aoun was selected in January after an agreement between political parties in Lebanon ended a two-year power vacuum that was further destabilising the country as it faced Israeli attacks and a turbulent economy.

The president, who is the former army chief, has also emphasised his support for the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), who are tasked with securing the southern part of the country as part of Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah.

The Lebanese army has been gradually deploying in further areas in the south along with UN peacekeepers, as Israeli military troops have gradually withdrawn.

As the UN’s Guterres pledged more international support to Lebanon during his visit, the United States announced on Saturday that it will provide more than $117m to the country.

The US Department of State announced in a statement that the funds will be given as part of “new, expanded security assistance” for both the Lebanese army and security forces in line with implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

The Lebanese army, the UN and France have accused Israel of repeated “violations” of the ceasefire, as it has launched many attacks in its stated attempts to “enforce” the agreement.

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem said in a televised speech on Saturday that the Israeli military has violated the agreement “hundreds” of times.

“We have been patient with the violations to give a chance to the Lebanese state responsible for this agreement, along with the international sponsors, but I call on you not to test our patience,” he added.