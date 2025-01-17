Police chief: Iran will immediately quash any plot

Brigadier General Ahmadreza Radan spoke on Friday at the regional naval exercise “Mohammad Rasool-Allah” in the southeastern port city of Chabahar.

He stated, “When an enemy ship approaches Iranian territorial waters, a single message from the Islamic Republic’s army prevents it from even nearing the border.”

General Radan stressed on the solidarity of the people from Sistan and Baluchestan, both Shia and Sunni, who worked together to establish security in this region during difficult times.

The Iranian police chief highlighted that the enemy’s attempts to obstruct progress in the province have been thwarted by the unity and solidarity between the people and authorities.

The border region has in recent years experienced a surge in attacks by Pakistan-based militants, who have targeted security forces and citizens alike.