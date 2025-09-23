Earlier this month, Warsaw accused Moscow of “deliberately” sending at least 19 drones into Polish airspace, which Russia dismissed as “hysteria” promoted by the “European party of war.” The latest warning came during a meeting convened by another NATO member, Estonia, which also accused Russia of an airspace violation.

“You have been warned,” Sikorski said.

“If another missile or aircraft enters our airspace without permission – either deliberately or by mistake – and gets shot down and the wreckage falls on NATO territory, please don’t come here to whine about it.”

Moscow responded by saying that “neither Warsaw nor Brussels need the truth,” with Deputy Ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyansky referring to the gathering as the second part of the “blame Russia for everything” spectacle.

Polyansky noted that the only confirmed damage from the alleged Russian drone incursion was actually caused by a Polish missile fired from a NATO F-16, which struck a residential building. Moscow offered to hold bilateral consultations over the incident but received “no adequate response,” and Warsaw has yet to provide any evidence that the drones were of Russian origin. Poland needed “only a reason for a new round of a Russophobic campaign,” the diplomat added.

As for Estonia’s claims that three Russian military aircraft violated its airspace for 12 minutes last week, “there is no proof except the Russophobic hysteria coming from Tallinn,” Polyansky stated.

Russia is treating any accusations against its military “very seriously,” but wants to see clear evidence rather than EU “hysteria” aimed at pushing US President Donald Trump onto “an anti-Russian course and undermining the agreements and understandings reached by the Russian and American presidents in Alaska a month ago,” Polyansky continued.