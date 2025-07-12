PKK disarmament opens ‘new page in history’ after group lays down arms: Turkey

The Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, held a symbolic ceremony on Friday in northern Iraq. It was the first concrete step toward a promised disarmament, as part of a peace process.

Speaking at a meeting of his ruling Justice and Development Party on Saturday, Erdogan hailed the event as a victory.

“Turkey has won, my nation has won. Every single one of our 86 million citizens, Turkish, Kurdish, and Arab has won,” he said.

“We will not participate in, nor will we engage in, any attempt to threaten our unity, our integrity, our homeland, our state, our nation, our peace, our honour and our pride,” Erdogan added.