Pezeshkian reassures Hezbollah, Islamic Jihad of Iran’s support

Pezeshkian made the remarks in Tehran on Monday, meeting separately with Ziad Nakhala, secretary-general of the Gaza Strip-based resistance movement of the Islamic Jihad, and Sheikh Naim Qassem, deputy secretary-general of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah.

“The Islamic Republic’s position of supporting the cause of liberation of [the holy occupied city of] al-Quds, would not change with the transition of governments [in the country],” Pezeshkian told Nakhala.

Pezeshkian asserted, “We would not abandon our Palestinian brothers and sisters in the face of Zionists’ inhumane crimes.”

The remarks came amid the Israeli regime’s October 7-present war of genocide against Gaza that has so far claimed the lives of at least 39,300 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

The Palestinian official, for his part, expressed gratitude towards the Islamic Republic, noting that “Iran’s resonating supportive voice has an important impact towards preserving resistance fighters’ morale and steadfastness.”

The Palestinian people would never forget Iran’s supportive attitude, he concluded.

Meeting with Qassem, Pezeshkian likewise asserted that backing the resistance front constituted one of the Islamic Republic’s “religious duties and principled policies”.

He also considered enhancement of relations with Muslim countries to be among the foreign policy priorities of his pending government.

The Lebanese official, in turn, said that the defeats that the Israeli regime had been dealt at the hands of the regional resistance movements were owed to the Islamic Republic’s acts of support in favor of those groups.

Qassem, meanwhile, expressed certainty that the ardent people of Gaza’s resistance in the face of the invading Israeli military would impose another defeat on the occupying regime.