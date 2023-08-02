Petro Refinery factory in western Iran on fire

Officials say the fire broke out in the tanks of the Petro-Refining Industrial Unit located in the Iranian city of Dorud.

The fire has left no casualties, but at least 2 people have sustained injuries.

The surrounding units near the scene of the incident have been evacuated.

Given the vast bulk of the flames, firefighters from the cities of Khorramabad, Borujerd, Azna, Aligudarz, and Dorud have rushed to the scene to extinguish the fire.

They have so far managed to put out at least 95 percent of the flames.