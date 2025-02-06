Pentagon chief says US ‘very long way away’ from deploying soldiers in Gaza

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump proposed that the United States take control of the Gaza Strip, suggesting the area be redeveloped following the demolition of structures damaged during the 15-month Israel-Hamas conflict. He reiterated his earlier stance that Palestinians should be relocated to neighboring countries at those nations’ expense. When questioned about the potential deployment of US troops to facilitate this plan, Trump stated he would “do what is necessary.”

The following day, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth appeared on Fox News to clarify the president’s remarks regarding the possibility of US military involvement in Gaza.

“I think we’re a very long way from that,” the top defense official replied, adding that “robust discussions” between Trump, national security officials and allies would have to precede such a decision.

Israel wants to “finish the job against Hamas” and get the hostages back, and the US will help them do so, Hegseth said.

“What happens after that is a longer conversation… You don’t want to have to use American boots at all if you don’t have to.”

“As he said, think outside the box,” Hegseth said in a nod to Israeli Prime Minister’s statements about Trump’s thoughts on Gaza.

“Recognize that you can, through these sort of discussions… also move the Overton window of what’s possible,” Hegseth added.

On Tuesday, Benjamin Netanyahu praised Trump for his unconventional thinking, adding that the US president’s decision on Gaza could “change history.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has also said Trump will leverage Washington’s partners in the Middle East to fund the rebuilding of Gaza.

“The United States is not going to pay for the rebuilding of Gaza,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told journalists in a press briefing on Wednesday, fielding questions about the US president’s proposal.

“His administration is going to work with our partners in the region to reconstruct this region,” the spokesperson continued, adding that Trump has not yet committed to sending US troops into Gaza.

When asked if the US is prepared to forcibly evict Palestinians from the enclave, the press secretary responded, “The President is prepared to rebuild Gaza for Palestinians and all people in the region, peace-loving people who want real economic development and opportunity.”

Regarding whether Gazans wishing to remain in the strip would be allowed to do so, Leavitt stated that President Trump is “committed to rebuilding Gaza and to temporarily relocating those who are there.”

The US president has spoken to several leaders of Arab states, and “has made it very clear” and “been very vocal, that he expects our partners in the region, particularly Egypt and Jordan, to accept Palestinian refugees.”