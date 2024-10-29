Over 90 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on Gaza residential building

The Ministry of Health in the besieged enclave has said that the number of people killed in an air raid early Tuesday in Beit Lahiya has risen to 93, adding that 25 children are among the dead.

The ministry had previously announced that 77 people were killed or missing in the attack in northern Gaza.

Israeli fighter jets hit a 5-story building in the city early morning. Videos and photos from the scene shows the building almost destroyed.

Gaza Civil Defense noted many displaced families were sheltering in the building.

According to local journalists, some bodies are being buried immediately in makeshift graves because official burial places are too dangerous to access.

The health ministry added there were no doctors to treat the wounded in Kamal Adwan Hospital, which has also come under Israeli fire in recent days.

Marwan Al-Hams, the director of field hospitals in Gaza, stated the limited number of medics in northern Gaza makes it impossible to deal with the high number of casualties from the attack.

He appealed to the international community to dispatch medical teams to provide medical help to the injured people in northern Gaza.

The Israeli army has continued a deadly onslaught in northern Gaza since early October to allegedly prevent Hamas from regrouping amid a suffocating siege on the area. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

More than 1,000 people have been killed in northern Gaza since the offensive began, according to the Palestinian Civil Defense Service.

The onslaught was the latest episode in a brutal Israeli war on the Gaza Strip since a Hamas attack last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Over 43,000 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 101,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli aggression has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.