One Palestinian killed every four minutes in Gaza: Health ministry

Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said issued a statement that Israel has intensified its attacks, deliberately targeting hospitals, and that all the laws designed to protect medical and ambulance teams have been violated by the regime.

She added that the international community’s silence over aggressions in Gaza “is giving the green light to Israel to shed Palestinian blood, and commit other atrocities”.

Over 25,000 tonnes of explosives have been dropped on Gaza by Israel since the start of the war on 7 October, Gaza’s media office has announced on Saturday.

A total of 9,425 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, according to figures released Saturday by the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah.

An additional 24,000 others have been injured, the ministry added.

According to the ministry’s report, nearly 73% of the fatalities are from among vulnerable groups, including children, women and the elderly.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has also warned of a “catastrophe within Gaza hospitals”, adding that wounded people are “taking their last breaths” due to the lack of medical resources and fuel.

The ministry announced “16 hospitals and 32 primary healthcare centers have been taken out of service”.

The Israeli military continues to encircle and pound the Gaza Strip with airstrikes. Calls for a ceasefire by aid organizations and global community have been rejected by Tel Aviv.