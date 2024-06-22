Palestinian death toll surges past 37,500

A ministry statement said that 85,911 other people have also been injured in the onslaught, most of them – like those killed – women and children.

“Israeli attacks killed 101 people and injured 169 others in the last 24 hours alone,” the statement read.

Many people are still trapped under rubble from over eight months of Israeli attacks and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them, it added.

Flouting a United Nations Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

More than eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded in early May.