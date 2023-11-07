Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Palestine calls on ICC to issue arrest warrants for Israeli officials over Gaza war

By IFP Media Wire
Gaza War

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue arrest warrants for Israeli officials over the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip which has so far killed over 10,000 people mainly children and women.

“The ICC must issue arrest warrants for criminals as a precautionary step to stop the killing machine,” Shtayyeh said during a Cabinet meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Monday.

“I salute the countries that will submit referrals to the ICC to prosecute criminals,” he added, without providing any further details.

The Palestinian premier went on to call for action “to stop the (Israeli) aggression that has turned the Gaza Strip into a valley of blood”.

Palestinian Health Ministry announced on Monday 10,022 people have been killed by Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 7, including 4,104 children and 2,641 women.

The ministry added that 25,408 people have also been wounded.

