Pakistani ambassador returns to Tehran 

By IFP Editorial Staff

Pakistan’s ambassador to Tehran has returned to the Iranian capital after he was recalled by Islamabad following missile strikes by Iran against terrorists’ hideout on Pakistani soil. 

Mr. Mudassir said he got back to Iran “in conformity with the wishes of the Pakistani leadership.”

He noted that he is now more determined to improve ties between Iran and Pakistan. Mudassir said it’s time to turn over a new leaf in bilateral ties.

Iran’s missile strikes on January 16, caused  tension between the two sides with Pakistan responding with a similar attack on a border village.

Iran said its missiles targeted the hideout of the terror group calling itself Jaish al-Adl in response to thr group’s terrorist attacks that have killed dozens of people in Iran.

Pakistan also claimed that it attacked the positions of a terrorist group operating against the interests of Islamabad.

