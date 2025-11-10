Media WireMiddle East

Over 300 people killed in Israeli attacks on Lebanon since November 2024: Beirut

By IFP Media Wire
Lebanon War

The death toll from Israeli air attacks on Lebanon has exceeded 300 since late November 2024 when a ceasefire accord was signed, Labanese Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine has stated.

According to his post on the X platform, since November 27, 2024, Israel has violated the ceasefire 5,163 times, killing 309 people and leaving 598 more wounded.

Under the terms of the truce, the Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon by January 2025. But it has only partially pulled out troops and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.

The Israeli army has killed more than 4,000 people and injured nearly 17,000 in its attacks on Lebanon, which began in October 2023 and turned into a full-scale offensive in September 2024.

 

