OIC chief: Afghanistan not a safe haven for terrorists

The secretary general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has warned about Afghanistan turning into a safe haven for terror groups like Daesh.

Yousef Al-Othaimeen referred to the recent bomb blasts in the two Shia mosques in Afghanistan and expressed solidarity with the Afghan people.

He was talking on the phone with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Monday.

Othaimeen presented a brief report on the actions of the OIC in addressing the latest developments in Afghanistan and emphasized the need for the inclusiveness of the new government in Afghanistan and respect for human rights and women’s rights.

Othaimeen stressed that members of the OIC do not differentiate between Islamic sects, and in its view, all Muslim people have the same citizenship rights, and it is not permissible for Muslims and worshipers of any sect to be targeted by terrorists.

The OIC’s secretary general strongly condemned the recent terrorist acts in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Amir Abdollahian referred to the recent terrorist and criminal acts of Daesh and its brutal attacks on worshipers in two mosques in Kunduz and Kandahar. He stated that the aim of these terrorist acts was to cause sectarian division in Afghanistan.

Amir Abdollahian described extremist groups as one of the most important problems faced by the region.

The Iranian foreign minister referred to the Daesh terrorist group’s movements in Afghanistan and stressed Iran’s support for a more active role by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, especially its secretary general, in Afghanistan.