North Korea fires first ballistic missiles in 2026

Seoul’s defence ministry said it had detected “several projectiles, presumed to be ballistic missiles” fired from near the North Korean capital Pyongyang around 7:50 am (2250 GMT Saturday).

“The military is maintaining a full readiness posture, having strengthened surveillance and vigilance against possible additional launches,” Seoul added.

Japan’s defence ministry also announced it detected a possible ballistic missile, which it said landed in an unspecified location around 8:08 am (2308 GMT Saturday).

It is Pyongyang’s first ballistic missile launch since November, when it staged a test after US President Donald Trump approved South Korea’s plan to build a nuclear-powered submarine.

Pyongyang has for decades argued it needs its nuclear and missile programme as a deterrent against regime change efforts by Washington. The United States has offered Pyongyang repeated assurances it has no such plans.

“They likely fear that if the United States so chooses, it could launch a precision strike at any moment, threatening the regime’s survival,” Hong Min, an analyst at the Korea Institute for National Unification, said.

“The underlying message is likely that attacking North Korea would not be as easy as a strike on Venezuela,” he added.

The test also came just hours before South Korean President Lee Jae Myung departs for Beijing for talks with counterpart Xi Jinping, whose government is a key economic backer of North Korea.

Lee hopes to possibly harness China’s clout over North Korea to support his bid to improve ties with Pyongyang.

Pyongyang has significantly stepped up missile testing in recent years.

Analysts say this drive is aimed at improving precision strike capabilities, challenging the United States as well as South Korea and testing weapons before potentially exporting them to Russia.

Pyongyang is also set to hold a landmark congress of its ruling party in the coming weeks — its first in five years.

Economic policy, as well as defence and military planning, are likely to be high on the agenda.

Ahead of that conclave, leader Kim Jong Un ordered the “expansion” and modernisation of the country’s missile production and the construction of more factories to meet growing demand.

On Sunday, state media reported that Kim had paid a visit to a facility involved in making tactical guided weapons.