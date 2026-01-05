Pyongyang launches hypersonic missile

The drill, conducted early Sunday morning local time, involved a hypersonic missile launched from Pyongyang’s Ryokpho District. It traveled 1,000 kilometers before hitting a target in the Sea of Japan, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). State media framed the test as an operational evaluation of the country’s strategic weapons.

While not explicitly linking the test to Venezuela, Pyongyang closely juxtaposed the two events in its official messaging. Around the time of the launch, the Foreign Ministry sharply denounced America’s action in Venezuela as “the most serious form of encroachment on sovereignty” and proof of Washington’s “rogue and brutal nature.”

While overseeing the launch, Kim called the exercise a “very important strategic task” to maintain and expand a “powerful and reliable nuclear deterrent.”

“Our activity is clearly aimed at gradually putting the nuclear war deterrent on a high-developed basis. Why it is necessary is exemplified by the recent geopolitical crisis and complicated international events,” he stated, according to KCNA.

Kim praised the launch unit for “playing the prelude of the first combat drill in the new year” and extended New Year’s greetings to the country’s missile forces, calling them a “reliable shield for defending sovereignty and security.”

North Korea has long insisted that its weapons programs are needed for self-defense. They have recently focused on developing increasingly sophisticated hypersonic missiles.

Pyongyang has accused the US, South Korea, and Japan of undermining regional security by conducting joint military exercises, calling them an attempt to create an “Asian version of NATO.”