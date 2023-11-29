Non-Aligned Movement calls on OPCW to bar Israel’s use of chemical weapons

NAM made the plea in a statement in the 38th conference of the member states of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), which is being held in The Hague from November 27 through December 1.

The NAM statement, citing the released reports, expressed deep concern about the use of prohibited weapons by the Zionist regime, including bombs containing white phosphorous, in Gaza and southern Lebanon, and warned of the possibility of using nerve agents and other toxic substances in the attack on Gaza and the West Bank.

The statement also touched on other points, including the need to step up international cooperation for the peaceful use of chemical substances, lifting discriminatory restrictions including unilateral embargoes, and supporting the victims of chemical weapons, and stressed that the onus is on the governments and the OPCW’s Technical Secretariat to provide them with the necessary medicine and facilities.