Nicaragua severs relations with Israel

According to a resolution passed by the National Assembly on Friday, the break in relations is a response to the “brutal genocide that the fascist and war criminal government of Israel continues to commit against the Palestinian people”.

President Daniel Ortega has instructed the Foreign Ministry to “abide” by parliament’s request and cut diplomatic relations with Israel, according to Vice President Rosario Murillo.

The lawmakers stated that Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip has spilled into neighboring countries such as Lebanon and Syria, and risks escalating into a direct conflict with Iran. The statement emphasizes Nicaragua’s solidarity with the Palestinian people and support in their struggle for freedom and self-determination.

“We respect the Israeli people who demand the cessation of this massacre, barbarism, and crimes committed by the nefarious Zionist government and army,” the Nicaraguan parliamentary resolution said, calling the Israeli government “an enemy of humanity, which intends to spread its barbarism throughout the Middle East, endangering world peace and security”.

Israel launched its military operation in Gaza last year after Hamas fighters breached the border and killed around 1,200 Israelis while taking 250 hostages. The IDF’s bombing and ground operations have devastated large parts of the enclave, killing over 42,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Hezbollah attacked Israel in solidarity with the besieged enclave shortly after the Israeli bombing began in October 2023. Since then, more than 2,000 people have been killed in Israeli attacks, which escalated dramatically after the IDF targeted the group’s leadership in recent weeks.