New draft of US plan reflects Ukraine’s ‘key priorities’: Kyiv

“The current version of the document, although still in the final stages of approval, already reflects most of Ukraine’s key priorities,” negotiator Rustem Umerov said.

He added: “We look forward to further progress throughout the day.”

The US had submitted its plan to both Moscow and Kiev earlier this week. The contents of the document have not been officially disclosed to the public.

Media outlets have claimed that, among other things, it calls upon Kiev to withdraw troops from the part of Russia’s Donbass it still controls, downsize its military, and shelve its NATO aspirations in exchange for Western security guarantees.

President Donald Trump had stated earlier that Kiev has to accept the proposal by Thursday, November 27. President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that Ukraine was facing a choice between accepting “28 difficult points” or the risk of losing its “key partner” and enduring a “hard winter.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that Moscow had received the American plan, adding that it could serve as “the basis of a final peace settlement” but has yet to be discussed “in detail.”