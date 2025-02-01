Netanyahu to visit White House Tuesday, first foreign leader since Trump assumed office

Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt described Netanyahu’s trip as “a working meeting and visit with” Trump.

She stated that the meeting “emphasizes” Trump’s “continued support for Israel, and ensuring that brutal terrorists in that region have hell to pay.”

Recently, Trump proposed moving Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip and stressed Jordan and Egypt should take more Palestinians from the besieged enclave, which has drawn sharp criticism.

Trump’s proposal came after a ceasefire accord took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, suspending Israel’s genocidal war that has killed more than 47,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and injured more than 111,000 since Oct. 7, 2023.

The Israeli onslaught has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly people and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters ever.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.