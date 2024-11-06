Netanyahu fires Israeli defense chief, citing lack of mutual trust

Gallant, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party since 2019, will be replaced by Foreign Minister Israel Katz. Gideon Saar, a minister without a portfolio, will step into Katz’s former role.

In his announcement, Netanyahu explained that while he and Gallant initially worked well together, recent months have seen escalating disagreements over military strategy.

“Unfortunately, although in the first months of the war there was trust and fruitful work, during the last months this trust cracked between me and the defence minister,” Netanyahu said, noting that Gallant had acted against cabinet decisions, as reported by the Times of Israel.

Netanyahu emphasised his efforts to mend their differences but said the divide only deepened, affecting public perception and compromising Israel’s security.

“They also came to the knowledge of the public in an unacceptable way, and worse than that, they came to the knowledge of the enemy – our enemies enjoyed it and derived a lot of benefit from it,” he remarked, adding that the government largely supports the decision.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is seeking arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant on the grounds of war crimes and crimes against humanity in connection with Israel’s war on Gaza.

Israeli families campaigning for the release of the remaining captives held in Gaza said Gallant’s dismissal is another step in “efforts'” to torpedo any potential ceasefire deal.

Tens of thousands of people protested at locations across the occupied territories against the firing of Gallant.

Demonstrations reported in Haifa, Netanya and Beersheba and at junctions across the occupied territories, in addition to major demonstrations in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.