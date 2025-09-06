Nearly 19,500 children killed in Gaza by Israel as genocide marks 700th day

According to the latest figures from the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza, at least 19,424 children have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 2023 – the equivalent of one child every 52 minutes. Among them are 1,000 infants under the age of one.

An additional 42,011 people have been wounded in ongoing Israeli shelling, accounting for 26 percent of the total wounded population of 161,583.

Meanwhile, women (10,138) and the elderly (4,695) constitute 23 percent of the overall death toll. Men make up 46.7 percent of casualties (29,975).

The United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) communications manager Tess Ingram said that the “suffering of children in the Gaza Strip is not accidental”.

“Malnutrition and famine are weakening children’s bodies as displacement strips them of shelter and care, and bombardments threaten their every move,” Ingram added.

She noted that Palestinian life is being “dismantled” under escalating Israeli attacks, lack of necessities and soaring malnutrition among children and their families.

Ingram stressed that even so-called “safe zones” have posed a grave danger for civilians, noting that the “unthinkable” is unfolding in Gaza City.

The Israeli military has repeatedly targeted Israeli-designated “humanitarian zones” across the Gaza Strip since the start of the genocide.

At least 64,300 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023. Over 83 percent of those killed are civilians, according to the Israeli military’s own data.

Ingram warned that the latest Israeli operation in the city could bring further catastrophe for families residing in the area, adding that the north “is fast becoming a place where childhood cannot survive”.

“It is a city of fear, flight and funerals,” she stated.

With the Israeli army further intensifying its ground and aerial attacks across Gaza – particularly Gaza City – famine is rapidly debilitating 1.97 million civilians across the blockaded strip.

The health ministry’s latest statistics show that more than 58 percent of the besieged enclave’s population are under “emergency” levels of starvation and malnutrition.

Moreover, 32 percent (641,000) are in the most severe level of famine.

Children, especially those under the age of five, have been significantly impacted by the humanitarian crisis and lack of basic necessities.

From the lack of necessary vaccines to the increasing number of orphans, children in Gaza are facing increasing hardships.

With more than 370 starvation deaths recorded, over 35 percent are children.

“The collapse of essential services is leaving the youngest and most vulnerable fighting for survival,” warned Ingram.

“Without immediate and increased access to food and nutrition treatments, this recurring nightmare will deepen, and more children will starve. A fate that is entirely preventable.”