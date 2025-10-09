NATO weighing stronger military response to Russian provocations: FT

The discussions come amid a surge in mysterious drone sightings across European countries, raising fears of Russian involvement in hybrid warfare and renewed concern about the alliance’s security.

According to four NATO officials briefed on the talks, the goal is to raise the cost of Moscow’s gray-zone operations and strengthen deterrence following a series of incursions by Russian drones and aircraft, the FT reported.

Among the steps under consideration are deploying armed drones along the Russian border and easing engagement rules to let NATO pilots open fire on Russian aircraft that violate allied airspace.

The officials said countries bordering Russia, supported by France and the U.K., started the discussions.

Proposals include arming spy drones that currently operate only in an intelligence-gathering role and easing engagement rules for pilots patrolling the eastern flank. Another measure under review involves conducting NATO military exercises directly along Russia’s borders.

The debate follows a string of airspace incidents, including two consecutive disruptions at Munich International Airport. Similar incidents temporarily shut down Oslo Airport in Norway and Copenhagen Airport in Denmark in recent weeks.

In September, Polish forces shot down several Russian drones that entered Polish territory. Days later, a Russian drone breached Romanian airspace, though Bucharest chose not to engage.

Three Russian MiG-31 fighters also entered Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland for 12 minutes in mid-September, prompting the Baltic country to invoke consultations under NATO’s Article 4.