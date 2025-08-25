The bloc’s Military Committee Chairman Giuseppe Cavo Dragone stated that NATO has already provided more than $33 billion since January and plans to raise the total to $50 billion by the end of the year.

Asked about the alliance’s stance as Washington and Moscow pursue peace efforts, Dragone said NATO would “continue military assistance and even increase it,” accusing Russia of “stalling” dialogue.

He also expressed hope that Western sanctions, which he described as aimed at “increasing internal tensions” against Russian President Vladimir Putin, would be tightened.

At the same time, Dragone dismissed speculation that NATO could deploy troops to Ukraine, an idea floated by members such as France and the UK.

He stressed that “we have not spoken about this at all in NATO, we have not even mentioned it,” adding that such proposals were “at least premature” and remained “in their infancy.”

His remarks come after a summit between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska, which was followed within days by talks between Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky as well as other European leaders at the White House.

Trump hailed the meetings as productive, and the White House announced that there was “light at the end of the tunnel.” Moscow has indicated it is open to negotiations and has welcomed Trump’s efforts to resolve the conflict by addressing its root causes.

Russia has repeatedly condemned NATO arms deliveries, arguing they only prolong the conflict. Officials in Moscow have questioned whether Kiev and its European backers are genuinely committed to peace, pointing out that Zelensky has rejected most of Trump’s proposals and continues to insist on reclaiming Crimea and other former Ukrainian territories.

Moscow has also criticized European NATO members for trying to sideline Russia in the negotiations while focusing instead on security guarantees for Kiev, which Russia has branded an illegitimate and “openly neo-Nazi” regime.