NATO chief fears Trump-Zelensky conflict could derail Hague summit: NYT

Citing European officials and diplomats, the outlet has said that Rutte has sought to keep the meeting “short and sweet” to avoid renewed public rifts over Ukraine’s bid to join the military bloc.

The NATO summit, set for June 24–25 in The Hague, is expected to focus on accelerating militarization and Ukraine’s possible membership. According to the New York Times, Rutte and most European members support Kiev’s participation in the meeting.

Russia has repeatedly called Ukraine’s NATO bid a red line and the main cause of the conflict.

Trump’s reluctance to continue US support for Ukraine and his refusal to back its NATO bid have reportedly cast uncertainty over the meeting’s agenda. The US leader has repeatedly argued that Kiev should never have been considered for membership, admitting that it was one of the key triggers of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Trump engaged in a heated exchange with Zelensky during a meeting at the White House in February, where he accused the Ukrainian leader of “gambling with World War III” by refusing to seek peace with Moscow.

According to the NYT, Rutte now seeks to avoid “open disunity over Ukraine” by shortening the summit and minimizing discussion of controversial topics. While Zelensky is expected to attend, officials cited by the NYT have stated he might not be invited to the main opening dinner.

US Ambassador to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, has also stated that while Zelensky is expected to be at The Hague during the summit, his capacity is something the US is still “discussing.”

The Italian agency ANSA has also reported that Washington is opposed inviting Vladimir Zelensky to the summit.

This year’s event will not include a NATO-Ukraine Council session, NATO officials also told the NYT. Instead, leaders are only expected to meet briefly on the second day of the summit to ratify updated military spending targets.

Concerns over Trump’s potential to derail the upcoming NATO summit come as the US president has reversed policies adopted by former US administrations and sought to rebuild contacts with Moscow.

Last week, he held his third phone call in recent months with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which both leaders described the conversation as positive.