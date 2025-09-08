Muslims must cut off ties with Israel to confront its ‘catastrophic crimes’ in Gaza: Iran’s Leader

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with President Masoud Pezeshkian and his cabinet ministers in Tehran on Sunday.

The Leader said the Zionist entity is committing numerous crimes and astonishing catastrophes without any sense of shame.

“Although these crimes are carried out with the support of a power like the United States but the way to confront this situation is not closed,” Ayatollah Khamenei added.

“The protesting countries, particularly the Muslim states, must completely cut off their trade and even political relations with the Zionist regime and isolate it,” the Leader emphasized.

The Leader described Israel as the “most isolated and hated” regime in the world and stated that one of the main lines of Iran’s diplomacy should be urging other nations to cut political and commercial ties with the criminal regime.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei stated the government in Iran is duty-bound to strengthen the components of national power and dignity.

The Leader noted that the most important of these components are the nation’s spirit, motivation, unity, and hope, which must be created and reinforced both in words and actions.

Efforts should be made to prevent their weakening, Ayatollah Khamenei stressed.

Ayatollah Khamenei also urged the administration to prioritize improving the economy and living conditions of the Iranian people.

He highlighted the need for the spirit of work, effort, and hope to prevail over a state of “neither war nor peace.”