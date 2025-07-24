More Gazans die of starvation as famine worsens: Health Ministry

The update came a day after the ministry reported 10 similar deaths, underscoring the deepening humanitarian catastrophe in the besieged enclave.

In a statement, the ministry said hospitals recorded two new fatalities related to hunger and malnutrition, bringing the total death toll since October 2023 to 113.

Since March 2, Israel has stalled on implementing a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal with Hamas and has kept Gaza’s border crossings shut, leaving humanitarian aid trucks stranded along the frontier.

Israel has killed more than 59,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in the Gaza Strip since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, collapsed the health system, and led to severe food shortages.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.