Meeting with Muslim nations on Gaza was ‘very successful’: US

By IFP Media Wire
Gaza War

US President Donald Trump has praised a "very successful" multilateral meeting on the Gaza Strip he held with select leaders of Muslim-majority nations.

“We had a very good meeting concerning Gaza,” Trump told reporters as he left the event.

“It was a very successful meeting with all of the big players, except for Israel, but that’s going to be next, and I think we can work something out on Gaza, but it was a very good meeting with great leaders,” he added.

No further information on the outcome of the closed-door meeting was provided by officials.

The White House previously said that Türkiye, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan would be represented at the leader-level meeting, but did not offer additional details.

