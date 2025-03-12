US frim Maxar restores Ukraine’s access to high-resolution satellite imagery: Report

Ukraine has relied on such imagery for defense and strategic planning, including tracking Russian troop movements, assessing battlefield conditions, and monitoring damage to Russian infrastructure.

According to Militarnyi’s sources, the program’s resumption means Ukraine can again access critical satellite intelligence for defense operations.

The move follows U.S.-Ukraine talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where Washington agreed to restart key military and intelligence support for Ukraine. Militarnyi had reported that Maxar had restricted Ukraine’s access to its satellite imagery, citing unnamed users.

The company later confirmed the suspension in a statement to the Kyiv Independent, explaining that the restrictions applied specifically to imagery provided through U.S. government programs.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe had stated that the U.S. had halted intelligence sharing with Ukraine in a step seen as pressure tactics to push Kyiv toward peace negotiations with Russia.

On Tuesday, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa said the United States has resumed security assistance to Ukraine following high-level talks in Saudi Arabia.

“I have confirmation that security assistance from the U.S. has been resumed. The agreements are being implemented. The fight continues!” Palisa wrote on Facebook.

As one of the key outcomes of the talks, Kyiv confirmed its readiness to accept Washington’s proposal for an immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire, provided that Russia agrees to the terms and implements them simultaneously.

Ukraine’s Presidential Office has also announced the United States will immediately lift the pause on intelligence sharing and resume security assistance to Ukraine.