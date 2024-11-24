Media WireMiddle East

Majority of Israelis support Lebanon ceasefire: Survey

By IFP Media Wire
Lebanon War

As much as 54% of Israelis favor reaching an agreement to end the conflict in Lebanon, while 24% oppose such a move, a new poll conducted by Israel's Channel 12 has showed.

The poll also highlighted widespread dissatisfaction with the government’s performance, with 64% of respondents expressing distrust in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of the crisis. Only 30% voiced confidence in his leadership.

Regarding accountability, 79% of the participants supported establishing a commission of inquiry into the events of Oct. 7, 2023, while 8% opposed the idea.

Asked about potential alternatives for prime minister, Netanyahu maintained a narrow lead over opposition leaders.

He secured 38% support against 28% for Yair Lapid and 37% compared to 29% for Benny Gantz. Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, however, outperformed Netanyahu, garnering 38% support to Netanyahu’s 34%.

Israel continues its air and ground attacks both in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

It is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the Palestinian enclave.

The International Criminal Court has also issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks