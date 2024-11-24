Majority of Israelis support Lebanon ceasefire: Survey

The poll also highlighted widespread dissatisfaction with the government’s performance, with 64% of respondents expressing distrust in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of the crisis. Only 30% voiced confidence in his leadership.

Regarding accountability, 79% of the participants supported establishing a commission of inquiry into the events of Oct. 7, 2023, while 8% opposed the idea.

Asked about potential alternatives for prime minister, Netanyahu maintained a narrow lead over opposition leaders.

He secured 38% support against 28% for Yair Lapid and 37% compared to 29% for Benny Gantz. Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, however, outperformed Netanyahu, garnering 38% support to Netanyahu’s 34%.

Israel continues its air and ground attacks both in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

It is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the Palestinian enclave.

The International Criminal Court has also issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.