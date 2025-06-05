Majority of Brits support weapons embargo on Israel

The poll, conducted by Opinium Research between 30 May and 2 June, found that 57 percent of people think the UK should impose a full arms embargo, with only 13 percent opposed.

The poll also found 53 percent of people think Israel should be expelled from the United Nations, while 50 percent said Israeli products in supermarkets should be boycotted.

Fifty-four percent backed sanctioning far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who has been a staunch supporter of Israel’s total blockade of the Gaza Strip that has left over 93 percent of the population suffering from acute food insecurity.

Increasing numbers of public figures in the UK are speaking out against Israel’s war on Gaza, which has killed at least 54,600 Palestinians and wounded more than 125,000 since 7 October 2023.

Last week, more than 300 artists signed an open letter to Prime Minister Keir Starmer calling for an end to British arms sales to Israel.

The new poll comes after a similar survey showed public support for Israel in European countries had fallen to its lowest recorded level.

According to a survey by YouGov last month, fewer than a fifth of respondents in six countries held a favourable view of Israel.

The poll was conducted between 12 and 26 May in Britain, France, Germany, Denmark, Spain and Italy.

Middle East Eye revealed on Tuesday that the US has been pressuring the UK not to back a French proposal to recognise a Palestinian state.

France is reportedly gearing up to unilaterally recognise Palestine at an upcoming UN conference. MEE reported that France has been lobbying Britain to do so as well.

French officials believe the British government is on board with the plan, according to French media.