Major seawater transfer project in Iran reduces industrial reliance on Zayandeh-Rud river in Isfahan

The project ensures that Isfahan’s large industries, including Foolad Mobarakeh, no longer rely on water from the Zayandeh-Rud River. According to officials, the initiative could fundamentally change industrial development patterns in central Iran.

Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade, Seyed Mohammad Atabak, emphasized the project’s importance amid growing water scarcity, noting that it secures the water needs of major industries without tapping river resources.

Foolad Mobarakeh CEO, Saeed Zarandi, announced the company’s major investment in the project. The water transfer network spans over 800 kilometers, with 530 kilometers using gravity-fed methods to minimize energy consumption. Zarandi highlighted that the project was completed in just two years, setting a national record.

He also noted the company’s energy self-sufficiency initiatives, including solar power expansion and natural gas investments, while emphasizing efforts to reduce industrial water consumption.

Officials hailed the project as a significant step toward sustainable industrial development and water management in Isfahan.