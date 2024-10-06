Macron urges a halt to weapons sales to Israel amid regional tensions, then does a U-turn

Speaking to French broadcaster France Inter on Saturday, Macron said finding a “political solution” to Israel’s nearly year-long war on the besieged enclave is a “priority” and that an arms embargo should be a key part of these efforts.

He added that Paris has already stopped its arms deliveries to Israel.

However, France will continue to provide what it called defensive equipment to Israel, primarily for missile defense, according to a report from French television station BFMTV, citing the presidential palace after the interview

“I think we are not being heard,” Macron continued, referring to Israel’s continuing assault on Gaza, which has killed almost 42,000 people, despite repeated calls for a ceasefire.

“I think it is a mistake, including for the security of Israel.”

Later that evening, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded in a recorded statement, saying, “shame on them”, referring to Macron and other leaders advocating for an arms embargo on Israel.

“What a disgrace. Israel will win with or without their support,” Netanyahu added.

Addressing Israel’s war on Lebanon, Macron stated: “Our priority now is to avoid escalation. The Lebanese people must not, in turn, be sacrificed. Lebanon cannot become another Gaza.”

Since Israel launched its deadly aggression on Lebanon, France has increased efforts to mediate a solution, leading a call for an immediate 21-day ceasefire alongside the US and several Arab and European countries.

In September, Macron accused Netanyahu of “pushing the region to war” and reminded him of his “responsibility to prevent escalation”.

“There is a diplomatic path. This is the moment to show leadership and responsibility. Your activity in the north is pushing the region to war,” Macron told Netanyahu.

“Instead of putting pressure on us, it’s time for you to put pressure on Hezbollah,” Netanyahu responded.

Macron’s comments come after Jean-Noel Barrot, France’s foreign affairs minister, became the first representative of a western nation to visit Lebanon since Israel launched its military onslaught.

Despite Macron’s assurances that France has halted its weapons sales to Israel, rights groups and investigative media have criticised the lack of transparency surrounding the issue.

According to a defence ministry report to parliament obtained by French media outlet Mediapart, France delivered €30m ($33m) worth of military equipment to Israel in 2023.

However, since the report does not specify the months, Mediapart noted that it is impossible to determine whether these deliveries continued after Israel’s offensive on the blockaded territory began on 7 October, adding that the Ministry of the Armed Forces was unable to clarify the matter.