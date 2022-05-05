Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 71

Russia expels seven Danish diplomats in tit-for-tat move

Russia has declared seven employees of the Danish Embassy in Moscow personae non gratae, the Russian foreign ministry said on Thursday.

“The [Danish] ambassador was informed that, as a response measure, seven employees of the Danish Embassy in Russia were declared personae non gratae. They must leave the country within two weeks. A diplomat of the Danish diplomatic mission was also denied visa,” the ministry announced in a statement.

Russia also reserves the right to take additional steps in response to the unfriendly actions of Copenhagen, which will be communicated to the Danish side later, the statement added.

German economy minister anticipates gasoline shortage due to embargo on Russian oil

Germany may face a shortage of gasoline due to the embargo on Russian oil, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday, adding that the government is working on possible solutions. “Unfortunately, it cannot be ruled out that there will indeed be a deficit. We can solve this, but it is possible that there will be too little oil and therefore too little gasoline for some time. This cannot be ruled out. Of course, we are working to ensure that this does not happen,” the minister stated on the air of the RTL broadcaster.

Kremlin: US giving intel to Ukraine won’t stop Russian special military operation

“Our military is well aware that the US, the UK, NATO as a whole, are constantly transmitting intelligence and other parameters to the Ukrainian armed forces,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“This is well known, and of course, coupled with the flow of weapons that these same countries and the alliance send to Ukraine, these are all actions that, let’s say, do not contribute to the quick completion of the operation, but at the same time, are not capable of hindering the achievement of the goals set during the special military operation,” he added.

Russia claims it killed 600 Ukrainian fighters

Russia’s defence ministry has said its artillery struck multiple Ukrainian positions and strongholds overnight, killing 600 fighters.

The statement also added its missiles destroyed aviation equipment at the Kanatovo airfield in Ukraine’s central Kirovohrad region and a large ammunition depot in the southern city of Mykolaiv.

Russia ‘stole’ 400,000 tonnes of grain: Ukraine

Ukraine’s defence ministry claimed Russia’s occupying forces have “stolen” 400,000 tonnes of grain from the south of the country.

“At least 400,000 tons of grain were stolen by russia in the occupied south of Ukraine. That’s over 6,000 hoppers. russian thieves are bringing death and famine to the world,” the ministry wrote on Twitter.

Two Russian villages shelled by Ukraine: Governor

Two villages in Russia’s Belgorod region bordering Ukraine have been shelled by Ukraine, according to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, who added that there were no civilian casualties.

“There is shelling from the Ukrainian side on Zhuravlyovka and Nekhoteevka,” he said.

“Non-stop” shelling of Azovstal plant overnight: Mariupol official

Intense attacks continued on the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol overnight into Thursday, an official said. As of now, if there is hell in the world, it is in Azovstal,” said Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the Mariupol mayor on Thursday morning.

“There is non-stop shelling and assault, even at night with the adjustment of fire from drones. In some areas, hostilities are already beyond the fence of the plant,” he continued.

Andriushchenko added that residential areas close to the plant “had to evacuate urgently on their own without warning.”

“The last 11 square kilometers (four square miles) of freedom in Mariupol have been turned into hell”, he added.

Fighters inside the plant stated Wednesday that Russian forces had breached its perimeter.

“No success” for Russians in trying to break through front lines: Ukrainian military

The Ukrainian armed forces say the Russians have had “no success” with efforts to break through front lines in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions over the past 24 hours.

Some Russian soldiers had refused to take part in further hostilities, according to the General Staff.

Russian actions appear to have been largely missile and artillery fire in the past 24 hours.

221 children have died in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: Ombudsman

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 221 children have died and 408 have been injured, Ukraine’s ombudsman has claimed.

“It is not possible to establish the actual number of dead and wounded children due to the fact that the occupying forces are actively fighting in Ukrainian cities,” Lyudmyla Denisova wrote on Telegram.

Russia may use Belarus military exercises as decoy: UK

Russia may try to inflate the threat that Belarusian military exercises pose to Ukraine in order to drive Ukraine’s forces north of the country and away from fighting in the Donbas, the UK’s defence ministry has announced.

In its latest intelligence briefing, the ministry said that the sudden exercises of the Belarusian army are “in line with seasonal norms” as Belarus enters the culmination of its winter training cycle.

“Deviation from normal exercise activity that could pose a threat to allies and partners is not currently anticipated,” the ministry added.

Shelling kills five in Luhansk: Governor

Russian shelling killed five civilians in the Luhansk region in the past 24 hours, governor Serhiy Haidai has said.

Haidai added the shelling focused on Severodonetsk and Popasna, Hirske and Lysychansk.

Japan says difficult to immediately follow Russia oil embargo

Japan would face “difficulty” to immediately follow a move to cut off Russian oil imports over the invasion of Ukraine, its minister of economy, trade and industry Koichi Hagiuda has said.

Hagiuda made the remark during a visit to Washington after the EU proposed a new round of sanctions that included an oil embargo.

President Joe Biden stated he would discuss further sanctions against Russia with other leaders from the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies this week, which could pressure Japan which is wary of the impact of the oil embargo.

“Given Japan has its limit on resources, we would face some difficulty to keep in step immediately” with other countries, Hagiuda told reporters.

Shelling hits centre of Kramatorsk, wounds six: Mayor

Shelling in residential areas of the centre of Kramatorsk city damaged several multi-story buildings, a school and a kindergarten, the city’s mayor has claimed.

At least six people were wounded in the attacks, Alexander Goncharenko wrote on the Facebook.

Russia lost control over settlements on Mykolaiv and Kherson border: Ukraine’s army

Russian forces lost control over several settlements on the border of the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions due to “successful actions of Ukrainian defenders”, the Ukrainian army has claimed.

The latest update from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that over the past day, the Russian military continued to shell the city of Kharkiv and the area north of the city of Izium.

The Russian army have also been trying to conduct offensive operations in Lyman, Severodonetsk and Popasna, but have been unsuccessful, the general staff announced.

“In the Mariupol area, Russian occupiers are focusing their efforts on blocking and trying to destroy Ukrainians’ units in the Azovstal area. With the support of aircraft, the enemy resumed the offensive in order to take control of the plant,” the statement added.

UN: A new operation to evacuate civilians from Mariupol completed

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) confirmed a new operation to evacuate civilians stranded in Mariupol and other communities was completed on Wednesday.

“Once again, our team from the United Nations and colleagues from the International Committee of the Red Cross worked together to bring people who wanted to leave areas experiencing hostilities to safety, with the agreement of the parties to the conflict,” said Osnat Lubrani, UN OCHA’s humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine.

More than 300 civilians from Mariupol and the surrounding towns of Manhush, Berdiansk, Tokmak and Vasylivka were in Zaporizhzhia and receiving humanitarian assistance.

“Many came with nothing but the clothes they were wearing, and we will now support them during this difficult time, including with much-needed psychological support,” Lubrani added.

This was the second evacuation of civilians from areas in Mariupol coordinated by the UN and Red Cross, according to the statement. Last weekend, more than 100 civilians were evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant and arrived safely in Zaporizhzhia.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that 344 people were evacuated from Mariupol and surrounding areas to Zaporizhzhia.

Report: US intelligence helped Ukraine kill Russian generals

The United States provided Ukraine with intelligence which allowed its troops to target and kill many of the Russian generals who have died in the current war, the New York Times has reported, citing senior American officials.

“The targeting help is part of a classified effort by the Biden administration to provide real-time battlefield intelligence to Ukraine,” the NYT reported the officials as having said.

The report added that the US provided Ukraine with location and other details about the Russian military’s headquarters, which are frequently relocated, and that Ukraine combined this with its own intelligence, which included intercepted conversations, which helped locate senior Russian officers. Then Ukraine conducted strikes and other attacks on these locations.

Ukrainian officials have stated they have killed around 12 generals on the front lines – a very high number, according to many military analysts.

Russian troops destroy 2,817 armored vehicles in Ukraine operation

Russian forces have destroyed over 700 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and almost 300 air defense systems since the start of their special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said.

“Overall, the following targets have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation: 146 aircraft, 112 helicopters, 712 UAVs, 287 air defense systems, 2,817 tanks and other combat armored vehicles as well as 323 multiple launch rocket systems,” the spokesman stated.

In addition, 1,292 field artillery guns and mortars and 2,624 special military motor vehicles were destroyed, he added.

Moscow: Finland, Sweden to become space for confrontation with Russia if they join NATO

In case Finland and Sweden join NATO, they will turn into a space for confrontation of the alliance with Russia, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova cautioned in an interview with Spain’s ABC daily.

“In case Finland and Sweden join the alliance, they will turn into a space for confrontation of the North Atlantic bloc with Russia will all the ensuing consequences, including for our time-tested good-neighborly relations. Is it what the peoples of Sweden and Finland are seeking?” the diplomat asked.

“We have been warning our neighbors from Northern Europe on a regular basis and for quite a long time that their being pulled into the NATO’s orbit threatens to unbalance the system of European security. This is not the ‘topic of the past few weeks’,” noted Zakharova, quoted on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Russia ‘already lost war’: White House

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has stated that Russia “already lost the war in Ukraine”.

Pressed by a reporter to define what victory looked like for Ukraine, Psaki instead said Russian President Vladimir Putin had failed in his own objectives by invading the neighbouring country.

“He wanted this to be a moment to divide NATO, to divide the west,” Psaki continued, adding, “Clearly that is not what is happening.”

Air alert sirens blare across Ukraine

Air alert sirens have been activated throughout every region and most cities of Ukraine overnight.

“Everyone is in hiding: an air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine,” the country’s Channel 24 wrote on Twitter.

EU targets Russian Patriarch Kirill in new proposed sanctions

The European Commission has proposed freezing the assets of Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, a diplomat has noted.

The Patriarch has been added to a draft blacklist that includes hundreds of military officers and businessmen close to the Kremlin whom the EU accuses of supporting the war in Ukraine, Reuters reported.

The sanction, which would entail an asset freeze and a travel ban, needs the backing of EU states to be adopted. Members will meet later this week to discuss the EU’s sixth package of sanctions against Russia announced on Wednesday, which includes an oil embargo.

Ukraine accuses Russia of ‘missile terrorism’

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has accused Russia of “missile terrorism” as authorities said Russian forces bombarded cities across Ukraine.

Attacks were reported near Kyiv; in Cherkasy and Dnipro in central Ukraine, and in Zaporizhzhia in the southeast. In Dnipro, authorities claimed a rail facility was hit.

Russia may hope to capture Azovstal by May 9: Think-Tank

Russian forces reportedly entered the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, rather than its outskirts, for the first time on Wednesday, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has said.

“The extent of this Russian advance remains unclear, and Russian forces likely face further costly fighting if they intend to clear the entire facility,” the ISW wrote in its latest assessment on Russia’s offensive. It added that the “Kremlin likely hopes” to capture Azovstal to “cement the Kremlin’s growing effort to claim complete control of Mariupol by May 9”, which is the date Russia celebrates its victory over Nazi Germany.

Moscow boycotts Security Council meeting due to ‘Russophobic policy’

Russia refused to participate in Wednesday’s informal meeting of the UN Security Council with the European Union “in light of the hostile and Russophobic policy of the European Union”, Russia’s representative to the UN has stated.

Dmitry Polyansky wrote on Telegram that the EU policy was “actively trying to extinguish the fire of the Ukrainian crisis by pouring gasoline on it”, adding that there was no other explanation for the “open warmongering” by the EU leadership. The Security Council’s annual meeting with the EU’s Political and Security Committee on Wednesday is the first since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Zelensky asks UN chief to help ‘save’ wounded from Mariupol plant

President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked the head of the United Nations to help “save” the lives of the remaining wounded Ukrainians trapped underneath the giant Azovstal steel plant in battered Mariupol.

“The lives of the people who remain there are in danger. Everyone is important to us. We ask for your help in saving them,” Zelensky told Antonio Guterres by phone, after thanking him for a successful UN and Red Cross-led evacuation this week.

He called on the UN to “assist in the removal of all the wounded from Azovstal”.

Russia has announced its forces would cease fire at the Azovstal steel plant in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol and open a humanitarian corridor for civilians for three days beginning Thursday.

“The Russian armed forces will from 8am to 6pm [Moscow time] on May 5, 6 and 7 open a humanitarian corridor from the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant to evacuate civilians,” the defence ministry said.