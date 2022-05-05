Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 71

Russia expels seven Danish diplomats in tit-for-tat move
“The [Danish] ambassador was informed that, as a response measure, seven employees of the Danish Embassy in Russia were declared personae non gratae. They must leave the country within two weeks. A diplomat of the Danish diplomatic mission was also denied visa,” the ministry announced in a statement.
German economy minister anticipates gasoline shortage due to embargo on Russian oil
“Unfortunately, it cannot be ruled out that there will indeed be a deficit. We can solve this, but it is possible that there will be too little oil and therefore too little gasoline for some time. This cannot be ruled out. Of course, we are working to ensure that this does not happen,” the minister stated on the air of the RTL broadcaster.
Kremlin: US giving intel to Ukraine won’t stop Russian special military operation
“Our military is well aware that the US, the UK, NATO as a whole, are constantly transmitting intelligence and other parameters to the Ukrainian armed forces,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
“This is well known, and of course, coupled with the flow of weapons that these same countries and the alliance send to Ukraine, these are all actions that, let’s say, do not contribute to the quick completion of the operation, but at the same time, are not capable of hindering the achievement of the goals set during the special military operation,” he added.
Russia claims it killed 600 Ukrainian fighters
Russia’s defence ministry has said its artillery struck multiple Ukrainian positions and strongholds overnight, killing 600 fighters.
The statement also added its missiles destroyed aviation equipment at the Kanatovo airfield in Ukraine’s central Kirovohrad region and a large ammunition depot in the southern city of Mykolaiv.
Russia ‘stole’ 400,000 tonnes of grain: Ukraine
Ukraine’s defence ministry claimed Russia’s occupying forces have “stolen” 400,000 tonnes of grain from the south of the country.
“At least 400,000 tons of grain were stolen by russia in the occupied south of Ukraine. That’s over 6,000 hoppers. russian thieves are bringing death and famine to the world,” the ministry wrote on Twitter.
Two Russian villages shelled by Ukraine: Governor
Two villages in Russia’s Belgorod region bordering Ukraine have been shelled by Ukraine, according to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, who added that there were no civilian casualties.
“Non-stop” shelling of Azovstal plant overnight: Mariupol official
Intense attacks continued on the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol overnight into Thursday, an official said. As of now, if there is hell in the world, it is in Azovstal,” said Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the Mariupol mayor on Thursday morning.
“There is non-stop shelling and assault, even at night with the adjustment of fire from drones. In some areas, hostilities are already beyond the fence of the plant,” he continued.
Andriushchenko added that residential areas close to the plant “had to evacuate urgently on their own without warning.”
“The last 11 square kilometers (four square miles) of freedom in Mariupol have been turned into hell”, he added.
Fighters inside the plant stated Wednesday that Russian forces had breached its perimeter.
“No success” for Russians in trying to break through front lines: Ukrainian military
The Ukrainian armed forces say the Russians have had “no success” with efforts to break through front lines in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions over the past 24 hours.
Some Russian soldiers had refused to take part in further hostilities, according to the General Staff.
Russian actions appear to have been largely missile and artillery fire in the past 24 hours.
221 children have died in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: Ombudsman
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 221 children have died and 408 have been injured, Ukraine’s ombudsman has claimed.
“It is not possible to establish the actual number of dead and wounded children due to the fact that the occupying forces are actively fighting in Ukrainian cities,” Lyudmyla Denisova wrote on Telegram.
Russia may use Belarus military exercises as decoy: UK
Russia may try to inflate the threat that Belarusian military exercises pose to Ukraine in order to drive Ukraine’s forces north of the country and away from fighting in the Donbas, the UK’s defence ministry has announced.
In its latest intelligence briefing, the ministry said that the sudden exercises of the Belarusian army are “in line with seasonal norms” as Belarus enters the culmination of its winter training cycle.
“Deviation from normal exercise activity that could pose a threat to allies and partners is not currently anticipated,” the ministry added.
Shelling kills five in Luhansk: Governor
Russian shelling killed five civilians in the Luhansk region in the past 24 hours, governor Serhiy Haidai has said.
Haidai added the shelling focused on Severodonetsk and Popasna, Hirske and Lysychansk.
Japan says difficult to immediately follow Russia oil embargo
Japan would face “difficulty” to immediately follow a move to cut off Russian oil imports over the invasion of Ukraine, its minister of economy, trade and industry Koichi Hagiuda has said.
Hagiuda made the remark during a visit to Washington after the EU proposed a new round of sanctions that included an oil embargo.
President Joe Biden stated he would discuss further sanctions against Russia with other leaders from the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies this week, which could pressure Japan which is wary of the impact of the oil embargo.
“Given Japan has its limit on resources, we would face some difficulty to keep in step immediately” with other countries, Hagiuda told reporters.
Shelling hits centre of Kramatorsk, wounds six: Mayor
Shelling in residential areas of the centre of Kramatorsk city damaged several multi-story buildings, a school and a kindergarten, the city’s mayor has claimed.
At least six people were wounded in the attacks, Alexander Goncharenko wrote on the Facebook.
Russia lost control over settlements on Mykolaiv and Kherson border: Ukraine’s army
Russian forces lost control over several settlements on the border of the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions due to “successful actions of Ukrainian defenders”, the Ukrainian army has claimed.
The latest update from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that over the past day, the Russian military continued to shell the city of Kharkiv and the area north of the city of Izium.
The Russian army have also been trying to conduct offensive operations in Lyman, Severodonetsk and Popasna, but have been unsuccessful, the general staff announced.
“In the Mariupol area, Russian occupiers are focusing their efforts on blocking and trying to destroy Ukrainians’ units in the Azovstal area. With the support of aircraft, the enemy resumed the offensive in order to take control of the plant,” the statement added.
UN: A new operation to evacuate civilians from Mariupol completed
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) confirmed a new operation to evacuate civilians stranded in Mariupol and other communities was completed on Wednesday.
“Once again, our team from the United Nations and colleagues from the International Committee of the Red Cross worked together to bring people who wanted to leave areas experiencing hostilities to safety, with the agreement of the parties to the conflict,” said Osnat Lubrani, UN OCHA’s humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine.
More than 300 civilians from Mariupol and the surrounding towns of Manhush, Berdiansk, Tokmak and Vasylivka were in Zaporizhzhia and receiving humanitarian assistance.
“Many came with nothing but the clothes they were wearing, and we will now support them during this difficult time, including with much-needed psychological support,” Lubrani added.
This was the second evacuation of civilians from areas in Mariupol coordinated by the UN and Red Cross, according to the statement. Last weekend, more than 100 civilians were evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant and arrived safely in Zaporizhzhia.
On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that 344 people were evacuated from Mariupol and surrounding areas to Zaporizhzhia.
Report: US intelligence helped Ukraine kill Russian generals
The United States provided Ukraine with intelligence which allowed its troops to target and kill many of the Russian generals who have died in the current war, the New York Times has reported, citing senior American officials.
“The targeting help is part of a classified effort by the Biden administration to provide real-time battlefield intelligence to Ukraine,” the NYT reported the officials as having said.
The report added that the US provided Ukraine with location and other details about the Russian military’s headquarters, which are frequently relocated, and that Ukraine combined this with its own intelligence, which included intercepted conversations, which helped locate senior Russian officers. Then Ukraine conducted strikes and other attacks on these locations.
Ukrainian officials have stated they have killed around 12 generals on the front lines – a very high number, according to many military analysts.
Russian troops destroy 2,817 armored vehicles in Ukraine operation
Russian forces have destroyed over 700 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and almost 300 air defense systems since the start of their special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said.
“Overall, the following targets have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation: 146 aircraft, 112 helicopters, 712 UAVs, 287 air defense systems, 2,817 tanks and other combat armored vehicles as well as 323 multiple launch rocket systems,” the spokesman stated.
In addition, 1,292 field artillery guns and mortars and 2,624 special military motor vehicles were destroyed, he added.
Moscow: Finland, Sweden to become space for confrontation with Russia if they join NATO
In case Finland and Sweden join NATO, they will turn into a space for confrontation of the alliance with Russia, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova cautioned in an interview with Spain’s ABC daily.
“In case Finland and Sweden join the alliance, they will turn into a space for confrontation of the North Atlantic bloc with Russia will all the ensuing consequences, including for our time-tested good-neighborly relations. Is it what the peoples of Sweden and Finland are seeking?” the diplomat asked.
“We have been warning our neighbors from Northern Europe on a regular basis and for quite a long time that their being pulled into the NATO’s orbit threatens to unbalance the system of European security. This is not the ‘topic of the past few weeks’,” noted Zakharova, quoted on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.
Russia ‘already lost war’: White House
White House press secretary Jen Psaki has stated that Russia “already lost the war in Ukraine”.
Pressed by a reporter to define what victory looked like for Ukraine, Psaki instead said Russian President Vladimir Putin had failed in his own objectives by invading the neighbouring country.
“He wanted this to be a moment to divide NATO, to divide the west,” Psaki continued, adding, “Clearly that is not what is happening.”
Air alert sirens blare across Ukraine
Air alert sirens have been activated throughout every region and most cities of Ukraine overnight.
“Everyone is in hiding: an air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine,” the country’s Channel 24 wrote on Twitter.
EU targets Russian Patriarch Kirill in new proposed sanctions
The European Commission has proposed freezing the assets of Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, a diplomat has noted.
The Patriarch has been added to a draft blacklist that includes hundreds of military officers and businessmen close to the Kremlin whom the EU accuses of supporting the war in Ukraine, Reuters reported.
The sanction, which would entail an asset freeze and a travel ban, needs the backing of EU states to be adopted. Members will meet later this week to discuss the EU’s sixth package of sanctions against Russia announced on Wednesday, which includes an oil embargo.
Ukraine accuses Russia of ‘missile terrorism’
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has accused Russia of “missile terrorism” as authorities said Russian forces bombarded cities across Ukraine.
Attacks were reported near Kyiv; in Cherkasy and Dnipro in central Ukraine, and in Zaporizhzhia in the southeast. In Dnipro, authorities claimed a rail facility was hit.
Russia may hope to capture Azovstal by May 9: Think-Tank
Russian forces reportedly entered the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, rather than its outskirts, for the first time on Wednesday, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has said.
“The extent of this Russian advance remains unclear, and Russian forces likely face further costly fighting if they intend to clear the entire facility,” the ISW wrote in its latest assessment on Russia’s offensive.
It added that the “Kremlin likely hopes” to capture Azovstal to “cement the Kremlin’s growing effort to claim complete control of Mariupol by May 9”, which is the date Russia celebrates its victory over Nazi Germany.
Moscow boycotts Security Council meeting due to ‘Russophobic policy’
Russia refused to participate in Wednesday’s informal meeting of the UN Security Council with the European Union “in light of the hostile and Russophobic policy of the European Union”, Russia’s representative to the UN has stated.
Dmitry Polyansky wrote on Telegram that the EU policy was “actively trying to extinguish the fire of the Ukrainian crisis by pouring gasoline on it”, adding that there was no other explanation for the “open warmongering” by the EU leadership.
The Security Council’s annual meeting with the EU’s Political and Security Committee on Wednesday is the first since 2019 due to the pandemic.
Zelensky asks UN chief to help ‘save’ wounded from Mariupol plant
President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked the head of the United Nations to help “save” the lives of the remaining wounded Ukrainians trapped underneath the giant Azovstal steel plant in battered Mariupol.
“The lives of the people who remain there are in danger. Everyone is important to us. We ask for your help in saving them,” Zelensky told Antonio Guterres by phone, after thanking him for a successful UN and Red Cross-led evacuation this week.
He called on the UN to “assist in the removal of all the wounded from Azovstal”.
Russia has announced its forces would cease fire at the Azovstal steel plant in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol and open a humanitarian corridor for civilians for three days beginning Thursday.
“The Russian armed forces will from 8am to 6pm [Moscow time] on May 5, 6 and 7 open a humanitarian corridor from the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant to evacuate civilians,” the defence ministry said.
Pentagon trained over 23,000 Ukrainian armed forces since 2015: US General
The United States has trained over 23,000 of Ukraine’s armed forces between 2015 and January 2022, US Brig. Gen. Joseph Hilbert stated on Wednesday.
“Since the beginning of that mission [the Joint Multinational Training Group Ukraine] up until January 2022, we have trained a total of 23,000 plus armed forces of Ukraine soldiers from 17 Different battalions and 11 different brigades. They participated in training there at the Combat Training Center Yavoriv,” Hilbert said during a press briefing.
Since the beginning of that mission in 2015, the Pentagon invested $126 million into the training of Ukrainian military personnel, Hilbert added.
The United States is currently training the second group of about 50 Ukrainian military trainers on how to operate howitzers, radars and armoured vehicles pledged by the United States to Kiev amid Moscow’s special military operation in the country. The training sessions are taking place in a number of locations outside of Ukraine.
US pressure will not reach its goals, Russian economy stable under sanctions: Embassy
US pressure will not reach its goals, the strengthening of the ruble indicates the stability of the Russian financial sector and economy as a whole, the Russian Embassy in the United States said in a statement.
“We urge our American colleagues to abandon such a counterproductive course. Pressure measures will not achieve their goals. The continued strengthening of the ruble testifies to the stability of the Russian financial sector and the economy of the Russian Federation as a whole. Experts from Western countries themselves admit this,” the embassy added.
It also announced the United States recognizes that sanctions against Russia in the energy sector lead to instability on the hydrocarbon market and an increase in the cost of fuel.
Azov regiment claims Ukrainians fighting ‘bloody battles’ in Mariupol
Ukrainian forces inside Mariupol’s Azovstal steel plant are fighting “difficult bloody battles” against Russian troops for a second day, after they broke into the territory of the plant, the commander of the far-right Azov regiment has claimed.
“I am proud of my soldiers who are making superhuman efforts to contain the pressure of the enemy … The situation is extremely difficult,” commander Denis Prokopenko said in a brief video message released on Telegram.
Russia meeting ‘stiff’ resistance in eastern Ukraine: US
The Russian military has not been able to advance as far into the Donbas region of Ukraine as planned due to Ukrainian resistance, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby has said.
“Russians have not made the kind of progress in the Donbas and in the south that we believe they wanted to make. And we do believe it’s been slow. And at every turn they have met a stiff Ukrainian resistance,” Kirby told a media briefing at the Pentagon.
“What we’re focused on is making sure that resistance remains as stiff as possible,” he added.
Russian strikes in western Ukraine aimed at critical infrastructure: Pentagon
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby has said recent Russian strikes in western Ukraine were aimed at critical infrastructure sites.
“They are attempting to hit what we assess to be critical infrastructure targets out towards the west – electrical power, transportation hubs, that kind of thing. We think this is an effort to try to disrupt the Ukrainians’ ability to replenish and reinforce themselves,” Kirby told reporters.
“Particularly these most recent strikes, we are still assessing the degree to which they hit what they were targeting. They are not good at precision strikes. They are not discriminant with how they target,” he added.
Treasury Secretary: US in constant discussions about further Russia sanctions
The United States is in constant talks with its partners about further sanctions against Russia and could take “additional actions” to pressure Moscow to halt its aggression against Ukraine, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has stated.
Yellen told a Wall Street Journal conference she would not preview any specific actions, but said further measures were likely “if Russia continues this war against Ukraine”.
After the European Union announced additional sanctions on Russia, US President Joe Biden stated, “We are always open to additional sanctions.”
“I’ll be speaking with the members of the G7 this week about what we’re going to do or not do,” Biden told reporters at the White House while discussing the US economy.