Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 24

UK fears ‘more extreme’ Russian actions in Ukraine

Peace talks to end the Ukraine conflict could be a “smokescreen” for more extreme Russian military manoeuvres, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned.

“I’m very sceptical,” Truss told The Times newspaper in an interview.

“What we’ve seen is an attempt to create space for the Russians to regroup. Their invasion isn’t going according to plan. I fear the negotiation is yet another attempt to create a diversion and create a smokescreen. I don’t think we’re yet at a point for negotiation,” she continued.

Truss echoed comments by British intelligence that President Vladimir Putin could turn to “more and more extreme actions”, adding “we’ve seen appalling atrocities already”.

Pentagon chief: US troops won’t engage in conflict in Ukraine

American troops will not engage in the conflict in Ukraine, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in an interview with CNN.

According to him, US President Joe Biden has “been very clear about the fact that we won’t have troops engaged in combat with Russia in Ukraine.”

He pointed out that establishing a no-fly zone over Ukraine would require “controlling the skies, engaging Russian aircraft, and taking out aircraft systems in Ukraine, Belarus and Russia.”

“So that would mean that we’re in combat with Russia. These are two nuclear powered countries that nobody wants to see engage in the conflict. It’s not good for the region. It’s not good for the world,” Austin added.

Belarusian president says west was pushing Ukraine toward war

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday said Western countries were pushing the Ukrainian government to start a war.

“The West pushed them toward this war,” he stated in an interview with Japan’s TBS television that was posted on the Belarus-1 YouTube channel.

The Belarusian leader added Kiev imposed sanctions on Belarus even before the West did.

Hezbollah denies deploying troops to Ukraine

The leader of Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has denied claims that the group has deployed forces to Ukraine.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stated he strongly dismisses reports that Hezbollah has sent fighters and experts to Ukraine to fight on the side of Russia.

US claims Russia used “savage techniques”

Russia continues to make “incremental gains” in Ukraine’s south and has used “brutal, savage techniques” in the way it has targeted civilians, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Saturday.

“In terms of Russians’ progress in the south, I would say that they continue to make incremental gains. I would also say that they’ve used some brutal, savage techniques in terms of the way that they’ve been targeting civilian populations,” Austin stated during a joint press conference with Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Kiril Petkov in Sofia.

“And again, we would hope that they [Russia] would choose a different path,” Austin added.

The amount of pain that the civilians have endured “has been hard to watch,” he continued.

Russia: Hypersonic missiles used in Ukraine

Russia’s defence ministry says it has destroyed a large underground depot for missiles and aircraft ammunition in Ukraine’s Ivano-Frankivsk region using hypersonic missiles, the Interfax news agency reported.

The ministry added it has also destroyed Ukrainian military radio and reconnaissance centres near the port city of Odessa using a coastal missile system.

Prosecutor office claims 112 children killed in war in Ukraine

The Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office said on Saturday that 112 children have been killed so far in the war in Ukraine.

It also added 140 children had been wounded.

UK: Russia has been “surprised by scale & ferocity” of Ukrainian resistance

Russia has so far been “surprised by the scale and ferocity” of Ukrainian resistance and has been “forced to change its operational approach,” the UK Ministry of Defence said in its latest intelligence update on Saturday.

“The Kremlin has so far failed to achieve its original objectives” and “is now pursuing a strategy of attrition,” the ministry announced.

“This is likely to involve the indiscriminate use of firepower resulting in increased civilian casualties, destruction of Ukrainian infrastructure, and intensify the humanitarian crisis,” it added.

US think tank: war will push 40 million toward extreme poverty

More than 40 million people will be pushed into extreme poverty as a result of rises in food and energy prices caused by the war, according to a US think tank.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked significant rises in energy and food prices. Our analysis suggests the scale of price spike will push over 40 million into extreme poverty,” said the Center for Global Development.

Russia and Ukraine export 19 percent and 10 percent, respectively, of globally traded wheat, added the Center.

“Amongst importers, vulnerability to the impacts of rising global grain prices will largely depend upon poverty. Households from poorer countries spend much more of their income on food, with families in low-income countries allocating almost half (45 percent) of their budgets to food,” it continued.

The Center advised the G20 and other grain producers to keep markets open and avoid sanctions on food, even if further disruptions arise, to avoid artificially exacerbating the impacts.

White House: Biden to discuss China’s Russia alignment in Europe

The White House has announced President Joe Biden will discuss China’s moves to align with Russia when he travels to Europe next week.

On Friday, Biden told Chinese President Xi Jinping that there would be consequences if Beijing backs Russia’s military operations in Ukraine.

Biden will participate in meetings with allies in Brussels next Thursday.

Truss believes sanctions against Russian businessmen will not be lifted

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss believes that the sanctions against Russian businessmen imposed over the military operation in Ukraine will not be lifted.

“It’s extremely difficult. These oligarchs have enabled Vladimir Putin to do what he’s doing. There is blood on his hands,” Truss told the Times newspaper when asked if the sanctions against the Russian businessman will be lifted.

She added that Russian businessman Roman Abramovich, who owned FC Chelsea, was unlikely to return to the United Kingdom.

Blinken: US sanctions to remain in place until Russia changes its course

US sanctions against Russia will remain in place until Moscow changes its political course, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a roundtable with journalists.

“Of course, the purpose of all of this is not to have these things [sanctions] in perpetuity. The purpose of the sanctions is to change their [Russia’s] conduct, along with everything else that we’re doing,” he added.

The US top diplomat told the public to “be prepared for this to go on for some time,” because the intended result will not be immediately achieved.

Presidential adviser: Russian-Ukrainian negotiations may take several weeks

The talks between Moscow and Kiev may last a few more weeks, Ukrainian Presidential Office Adviser Mikhail Podolyak has told Bloomberg TV.

“The negotiations may last several weeks or even longer, due to some legal issues that are incompatible with each other,” said Podolyak, whose words were translated into English.

He added Ukraine’s main demands were “ceasefire, troop pullback and political settlement regarding the disputed territories.”

Zelensky tells Russia time for serious talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has released another video address to the Ukrainian people.

“I want everyone to hear me now, especially in Moscow. The time has come for a meeting, it is time to talk,” he said in the address released in the early hours of Saturday.

“The time has come to restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine. Otherwise, Russia’s losses will be such that it will take you several generations to recover,” he added.

Zelensky also accused Russian forces of deliberately blocking the supply of humanitarian supplies to cities under attack.

“This is a deliberate tactic … This is a war crime and they will answer for it, 100 percent,” he noted.

“War must be stopped,” Zelensky stated, adding, “The Ukrainian proposal is on the table.”

Ukraine says it will take years to defuse unexploded bombs

It will take years for Ukraine to defuse unexploded bombs after the Russian invasion, its interior minister has said.

Speaking to The Associated Press news agency in the besieged Ukrainian capital, Denys Monastyrsky stated that the country will need Western assistance to cope with the enormous task once the war is over.

“A huge number of shells and mines have been fired at Ukraine and a large part haven’t exploded, they remain under the rubble and pose a real threat,” Monastyrsky continued, adding, “It will take years, not months, to defuse them.”

Satellite images show Russia constructing earthen berms to protect military positions northwest of Kyiv

The Russian military is quite literally digging in, constructing earthen berms around its military equipment northwest of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, according to Maxar Technologies’ analysis and satellite images.

The new satellite images show the protective berms around Russian military equipment near Ozera and the Antonov Air Base.

Additional Russian military equipment, and some berm construction, are also seen in the villages of Zdvyzhivka and Berestyanka, further northwest.

Ukraine says ‘temporarily’ lost access to Sea of Azov

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry has announced it lost access to the Sea of Azov “temporarily” as Russian forces tightened their grip around the besieged port city of Mariupol.

“The occupiers have partially succeeded in the Donetsk operational district, temporarily depriving Ukraine of access to the Sea of Azov,” according to Ukraine’s defence ministry.

The ministry did not say whether or when Ukraine’s forces had regained access to the sea.

Ukraine: China ‘should put some pressure on Russia’

An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Ukraine hopes China will realise that it “should put some pressure on Russia” to end the war.

Alexander Rodnyansky told Al Jazeera that doing so would help China “establish a more viable relationship with the rest of the world” in the long term.

“And that’s clearly more important to them than supporting Russia, which has isolated itself and is clearly in decline at this point,” he added.

US: Russian forces launched “over 1,080 missiles” since beginning of invasion

Russian forces have launched “more than 1,080 missiles” since the beginning of their invasion of Ukraine, a senior US defense official said Friday.

Reports of missile strikes in the western part of Ukraine “in the vicinity of the Lviv International Airport appear to be accurate,” the official continued.

The official did not have additional information on where the origin of the missile strikes in the western part of Ukraine were from or how much damage they caused at this time.

The airspace over Ukraine “remains contested,” the official added.

Russia calls Council of Europe a ‘Russophobic’ tool of West

A spokeswoman for Russia’s Foreign Ministry has accused the Council of Europe, which expelled Moscow from its ranks earlier this week, of being a “Russophobic” instrument serving Western interests.

“Due to the Westerners’ Russophobic activity”, the Council of Europe is losing its reason for being, Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

“By placing the service of the bloc’s interests above its own statutory objectives, the Council of Europe has been turned into an obedient instrument of the European Union, NATO and their satellites,” she added.

The pan-European rights body expelled Russia on Wednesday after more than a quarter of a century of membership.

UNSC: West dismisses Russian claims of bioweapons in Ukraine

Russia has renewed accusations of a US-backed biological weapons programme in Ukraine, allegations that were dismissed as “disinformation” by most members of the UN Security Council.

Representatives of the US and the UK – among others – rebuked Russia for requesting a Security Council meeting on Friday for the purpose of discussing its claims.

Last week, the Security Council also held a session at Russia’s request to hear similar allegations.

Envoy: US attempts to accuse Russia of intent to use chemical weapons ‘utmost cynicism’

US attempts to accuse Russia of intent to use biological and chemical weapons in Ukraine is utmost cynicism, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said during the UN Security Council meeting Friday.

“If you can debunk this [information about US projects in Ukrainian biological laboratories] – then do it. But not with groundless claims about Russian propaganda, but with answers to our questions. You, however, refuse to do it simply because you have nothing to say,” Nebenzya noted.

“Instead, you seek to accuse us of intent to use biological and chemical weapons in Ukraine. This is utmost cynicism,” the envoy said, adding, “We have warned already, that we know and we have information about Ukrainian nationalists transporting poisonous chemicals to certain areas, in order to carry out a provocation and accuse Russia of it. This is a so-called false flag operation.”

“I’ve said it already, and you didn’t listen closely, the US in particular. We did not say, as the US representative said, that Ukraine itself has a military biological program,” the diplomat noted.

“We’ve said that it is the US that has such program, and Ukraine was used ‘blindly’,” he continued.

According to the envoy, Russia provided facts about a mysterious spike of dangerous infections in Ukraine that could not be explained by natural factors.

“We will not take this issue from the agenda. New facts will most likely be revealed shortly, and we will inform the UN Security Council and the international community about them,” Nebenzya stated.

China calls to provide response to Russia on biological program in Ukraine

States involved in biological programs in Ukraine must provide responses to questions raised by Russia, Chinese Permanent Representative to the UN Zhang Jun said during the UN Security Council meeting Friday.

“Any information about military biological activities must raise concerns and draw attention of the international community, so that irreparable damage could be avoided. In this regard, the sides must display a responsible approach. Russia presented new, just discovered documents on this issue. The interested sides must answer questions and provide timely and comprehensive explanations in order to alleviate doubts of the international community,” he added.

At the beginning of the meeting, Russian Permanent Representative Vasily Nebenzya stated that Russia obtained new information on Ukrainian biological laboratories’ operations with dangerous viruses. The US managed these activities and funded them.